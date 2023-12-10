Dr Sim warns S’wakians against complacency as Covid-19 is still prevalent

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 10): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian has advised Sarawakians to maintain a heightened awareness of preventive measures against the persistent threat of Covid-19.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister emphasised that as the virus is still prevalent, Sarawakians must not succumb to complacency.

“While during the peak of Covid, everyone was obsessed with handwashing and preventive practices, but now everybody forgets despite Covid is still around, people still die of Covid.

“To go back to lockdown is not an option. That’s why we spend so much money on vaccination. Vaccination is crucial, serving as an additional layer of protection alongside our antibodies,” he told reporters when met during a site inspection at SJK (C) Kai Nang here today.

As for the current Covid-19 situation in Sarawak, Dr Sim said he would need to find out from the Health Department.

However, he stressed the importance of sustained awareness as part of adapting to living with the virus.

“If you are positive, go to the hospital or health clinics early. They have the oral antiviral Paxlovid, which is available for free.

“We have made it available because part of living with the virus is taking proactive steps to protect ourselves, including wearing face masks and maintaining hand hygiene,” he added.