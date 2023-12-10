Further RM3 mln sought to settle cost of building new SJK(C) Kai Nang

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 10): SJK(C) Kai Nang here is seeking a further RM3 million from the state government to pay the remaining cost of its nearly-completed school project.

Association of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Datuk Jonathan Chai said the RM9 million project commenced about two years ago, with part of the funds provided by the then federal government.

“We also received RM3 million from the Sarawak government, but at the moment the combined amount from both the federal and state governments is still not sufficient to pay our contractor.

“We are still short of RM3 million and have appealed to (Deputy Premier) Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to look into (securing more) financial assistance from the Sarawak government,” he said when met during a site visit by Dr Sim to the new school today.

The school is expected to commence operation in March next year.

Despite the challenges, Chai remained optimistic and shared plans for a fundraising dinner on Jan 19 next year.

“Hopefully, through the dinner, we can raise some funds on top of the funding that we have received from the Sarawak government,” he added.

Asked on the total number of students who have been identified to enrol into the school, Chai said the specifics have yet to be determined as the matter is under the Samarahan District Education Office.

“The school is almost physically completed and we are going to start in the next academic year in March. For a start, the number (of students) will be small, comprising mostly the Chinese and Bumiputera staying nearby.

“But we just want to settle all the administrative procedures and get the teachers transferred here. Once it is settled, probably in the second year, we will have our own enrolment process,” he said.