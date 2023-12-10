In Kuching, fire partially damages religious school storeroom, kitchen

KUCHING (Dec 10): The storeroom and kitchen of an Islamic religious school here were partially damaged in a fire early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said all 32 individuals at the school’s hostel managed escaped to safety once they were alerted of the fire.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 3.51am and firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were despatched to the scene.

At the scene, the firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the premises.

“The affected area which measured to about 41 square metres, was partially damaged by the fire,” it said.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to control the fire at 4.15am before conducting an overhaul to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 5.18am.

Bomba is currently investigating the damages and cause of the fire.