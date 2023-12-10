Sunday, December 10
Kpg Kudei Baru Iban kids enjoy early Christmas gifts

By Nur Shazreena Ali on Sarawak
Ibrahim (standing, centre) flanked by Hilmy (on his left) joins the children and other guests in a photo-call. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING (Dec 10): Christmas is just around the corner, but the children at Kampung Kudei Baru Iban in Satok here are already enjoying their gifts.

The gifts were presented by Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki during a Pre-Christmas Celebration event at the village’s community centre building today.

He said holding such celebrations plays a significant role in enhancing unity and togetherness of all Sarawakians, who must remain united towards realising the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030.

“I am very happy to see everyone having a good time. We can see everyone here are from various races and religions,” he said when gracing the event.

He also praised the Kampung Baru Kudei Iban Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) for holding such an event.

During the event, Ibrahim also distributed hampers to the disabled and elderly.

There was also a Christmas performance by the organising committee members.

Also present was Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

