Lions Club of Kuching City holds health screening project at SK Pesang Begu in Serian

KUCHING (Dec 10): The Lions Club of Kuching City held a rural health screening project at SK Pesang Begu, Jalan Padawan in Serian yesterday as part of fulfilling its community service for the folk there.

According to a press release today, the health screening services included obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, as well as clinical breast screening done by nurses from the Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group.

Reading glasses and reusable diapers for infants were also given to those who needed them.

The statement said about 100 villagers turned up at the event while 10 needy students were given new school bags, uniforms, shoes, and stationery.

On top of that, 100 children from the school attended a health talk on deworming given by Alpro Pharmacy, and were also entertained to educational activities and games undertaken by the Leo Club of St Joseph’s Private School.

Organising chairperson Irene Tan extended appreciation to Persatuan Masyarakat Subang Puncak Borneo Kuching, SK Pesang Begu, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group and Alpro Pharmacy for collaborating with the club in this project.