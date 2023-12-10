MBKS CNY festive sale from Jan 29-Feb 9, stall application forms available Dec 11-29

KUCHING (Dec 10): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is set to host the annual Chinese New Year Festive Sale at Kenyalang Park Commercial Centre Mall from Jan 26 to Feb 9 next year.

The 15-day extravaganza promises an array of cultural delights and shopping opportunities.

To participate in this vibrant celebration, interested individuals are invited to secure their stalls by obtaining application forms from the council’s One Stop Service Counter.

The forms will be available from tomorrow (Dec 11) to Dec 29 at the lobby of MBKS at Jalan Padungan.

“All new application forms must be submitted to the MBKS One Stop Service Counter D located at the lobby by 4pm on Dec 29. Late applications will not be entertained,” said MBKS in a statement.

The fees for participating stalls, measuring 4′ x 8′, are structured to accommodate both the public and shop owners/tenants, the council added.

“For public stalls, the cost is set at RM110, while shop owners or tenants can avail of spaces in front or beside their shops for RM60 per stall.

“The council reserves the right to cancel the event if directed by the State Disaster Management Committee due to circumstances that warrant its cancellation,” said MBKS.