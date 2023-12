MIRI (Dec 10): A double-storey house at Pujut 2A here was partially damaged in a fire this morning.

Lopeng fire station in a statement, said they were notified about the incident at around 11.20am and firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using the Rescue, Exposure, Confine, Extinguish, and Overhaul (RECEO) method,” it added.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters ended the operation at 12.08pm.