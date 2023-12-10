Organise more activities to attract more membership, PBB Bawang Assan head tells members

SIBU (Dec 10): Political Secretary to Premier of Sarawak, Romeo Christopher Tegong has called upon Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bawang Assan members to organise more activities and programmes to attract more membership to the party.

He made the call during the PBB Bawang Assan Women Wing Pre-Christmas Dinner on Friday.

“I urge the youth and women wings to organise more activities.

“Don’t stop here, please continue organising activities and programmes so that we can get more members,” he said.

Romeo, who is also PBB Bawang Assan chief, also congratulated the branch’s Women Wing for their efforts to make the dinner programme a success.

Some 400 members attended the dinner, not only from the Bawang Assan branch but also from the Tamin, Kakus and Nangka branches to name a few.

Romeo’s wife, Veronica Belankat, PBB Bawang Assan Women chief Flora Jaya, and Temenggong Stanley Gramong were among those present at the dinner.