Over 1,000 converge for Kota Sentosa’s inaugural Christmas Parade

KUCHING (Dec 10): The inaugural Kota Sentosa Christmas Parade 2023 saw over a thousand congregants bringing the festive joy along the streets of Kota Sentosa here tonight.

Themed ‘Yesus Raja Damai’ (Jesus the Prince of Peace), the parade started at Dewan Perniagaan Batu 7 before proceeding through the Old Airport Road via Jalan Kuching Ranger Depot; passing through the Royal Malaysian Air Force camp before making their way back to the 7th Mile Market area via Lorong Liu Shan Bang 3b and concluding at the starting point.

The rainy weather throughout the afternoon did not dampen the spirits of the well-prepared congregants, who were equipped with umbrellas and raincoats.

They began flocking to Dewan Perniagaan Batu 7 as early as 4.30pm.

Before the start of the event, prayers were done in Malay, English, Chinese and Iban, focusing on the welfare of the local community.

Songs of praise and worship were sung as well, with congregants joyfully singing together.

Among those joining the parade were Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai and Sarawak Evangelical Christian Association (SECA) chairman Pastor Greman Ujang.

As the participants began the parade at around 7.15pm, a slight drizzle persisted much to the delight of the participating congregants who were in high spirits, singing Christmas-themed and praise-and-worship songs and handing out presents and tidbits to bystanders along the road.

Eight colourful decorated vehicles travelled with the parade, leading them throughout the journey.

The parade was organised by SECA, with 14 churches participating – including CBC, Grace Levites Sanctuary, Borneo Evangelical Mission, New Life Restoration Church, Grace Assembly Church, New Generation Church, Calvary Family Church, and Good News Fellowship.

When met by The Borneo Post earlier, Greman said the parade was done to spread the word of peace and good news to the people in Kota Sentosa, coinciding with the parade’s theme.

“That’s our goal — we want to see the good things come through Jesus, so that man can reconcile with one another, and most of all, reconcile with God.

“We desire to see the Prince of Peace come and touch the hearts of men, so that our hearts are full of peace — a peace with ourself and peace with one another,” he added.

He also expected a turnout of more than a thousand people, however with the response received, he expressed hope that the event could reach more than 3,000.

Addressing the crowd before the start of the parade, Greman announced that the Kota Sentosa Christmas Parade will be held annually, adding that the event next year will be bigger than this year’s parade.

At the event, Yap also presented two cheques worth RM10,000 each to Seca and Scripture Union Sarawak.