PBB Bawang Assan launches women’s empowerment committee

SIBU (Dec 10): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bawang Assan branch Women Wing launched the Selinggar Matahari committee during its pre-Christmas gathering here, Friday night.

Its chairperson, Flora Jaya, said the committee was established in its effort to empower women, especially those from the Bawang Assan community.

“Our vision is to unlock the women’s potential, their rights to have access to self-development through skill courses, motivational programmes and charity programmes,” she said.

“I hope the committee members will do their best to catch up with the current developments, as we all need to ‘stand up’ and start working hard to make sure we can be on par with others in the community,” she added.

The event was also attended by Sarawak Premier’s political secretary, Romeo Christopher Tegong, who lauded the committee for its initiatives and pledged his support in its future activities.

Also present was Romeo’s wife Veronica Belankat and community leader Temenggong Stanley Gramong.