Penguang: Unifor sets aside RM20 mln for 127 Sarawak missionary schools

MIRI (Dec 10): The Sarawak government has allocated RM20 million to benefit 127 mission schools in the state, said Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

He said for the past three years, the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has been channelling allocations to mission schools throughout Sarawak.

“For 2023, the total allocations approved by our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was RM20 million,” he said in his speech read by Sarawak Administrative Officer Rose Tarang, who represented him at SK St Columba’s annual dinner here Friday.

According to Penguang, SK St Columba Miri was also one of the recipients for the funding, whereby RM6.7 million had been allocated to the Anglican Diocese of Kuching for the distribution to Anglican mission authority schools throughout Sarawak.

“If you want to know the amount (for SK St Columba Miri), you will have to wait for the cheque to come in,” he said.

In his address, Penguang also called on parents to be actively involved in parent-teacher association (PTA) activities.

“The children’s achievements are not the sole responsibility of the school, but are also of their parents and therefore, I’d like to call on parents who are not active in PTA to get involved in PTA activities for the sake of your children,” he said.

At the dinner, Rose also announced a grant of RM10,000 from Penguang for SK St Columba Miri PTA.

The event also witnessed the presentation of recognition awards for pupils who excelled in extracurricular activities at both the national and international level events.

Present were SK St Coumba Miri headmistress Eno Liau; PTA chairman Jude Juda; Vicar of St Columba Church Rev Rodriguez Unak, and the event organising chairperson Caroline Siburat.