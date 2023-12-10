Public, private higher learning institutions should collaborate to provide courses, says Miri MP

MIRI (Dec 10): Both public higher education institutions (IPTA) and private higher learning institutions (IPTS) should collaborate especially to deliver courses incorporating effective teaching and learning techniques, including hybrid lectures.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man believed such collaboration will facilitate the widespread dissemination of higher education knowledge to students nationwide.

“During the parliamentary session on the Ministry of Higher Education, I suggested joint ventures between IPTA and IPTS. I highlighted that IPTA has adequate teaching staff and offers more comprehensive courses than IPTS.

“Hence, I propose that IPTA establishes collaborations with IPTS in local areas such as Miri by utilising innovative teaching and learning techniques, including hybrid lectures,” he told the media after officiating the My Future Education Fair here today.

Chiew said by implementing this approach, courses offered by IPTA can be extended to the regional level of IPTS — providing people, particularly those in rural areas, equal opportunities to access higher education through IPTA.

“For example, we could offer IPTA courses such as law at any Miri IPTS. This can be achieved through a collaboration where the Miri IPTS provides a lecture hall and administrative support while the IPTA provides online and physical lecture instructors in Miri possibily once a month or every two months,” he said.

He believed this collaboration creates a win-win situation for both paties, where IPTAs will reach more people nationwide while its private counterparts can expand its student base and course offerings.

Earlier, organising chairman Alan Ling urged students to prioritise education including skill-based courses.

He emphasised the importance of developing competitive skills in today’s modern era, highlighting their crucial role in propelling the country towards excellence and progress.

He added that a workforce with the necessary expertise would fuel this advancement.

Meanwhile, the education fair saw over 30 higher learning institutions participate, and was organised by the Miri Parliamentary Service Centre and L&P Consultant Services Miri.

Also present were Miri district education officer Miriam Monek and L&P Consultant Services Miri managing vice chairman Lim Pang Ting.