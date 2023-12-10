Sibu Autistic Association wins national award for empowerment of PwDs

SIBU (Dec 10): Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) has been named as the country’s best non-governmental organisation (NGO) for its advocacy of the persons with disabilities.

According to its president David Ngu, the award was granted by the federal government at the national-level celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in Kuala Lumpur recently.

“The award is the association’s highest recognition by far,” said Ngu in his speech at Taska Autisme Sibu’s graduation dinner cum Christmas celebration here on Friday.

“In 2014, we were approached by the state government for the setting-up of Taska Autisme Sibu, and the centre was the only one in Sarawak and in Malaysia then that catered to children with special needs and autism.

Taking care of children with autism, he said, had never been an easy task as it required a lot of expenses.

“The centre’s operation costs exceed RM500,000 annually and the school fee that we collect can only cover a quarter of the expenses.

“That is why we are in a dire need of funding from the government and public sectors for us to sustain this community project,” Ngu said, adding that over 1,000 children had received their training at the centre since its inception in 2014.

On the association’s new building premises, he said SAA had managed to raise RM300,000 thus far for the project which was estimated to cost over RM3 million.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng who officiated the event later presented a grant of RM4,000 for the association.