Suhakam: Reported child abuse cases just tip of the iceberg

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Dec 10): Despite Sarawak not being among the states with the highest reported cases of abuse and neglect, the broader issue of children being exposed to harm and violence remains troubling.

According to Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki, reported cases are just the tip of the iceberg, especially when it comes to the secretive nature of child sexual abuse.

“So, that’s why we want to raise greater awareness among very young children on safe and unsafe touches and educate the public on the importance of protecting children and empowering them of their rights.

“If there’s anything suspicious that you see about a child, please be a busybody and find out more, as many of these cases have led to death,” she said.

She was speaking to thesundaypost when met at the ‘Rights of Children’ forum which was also participated by Suhakam executive secretary Altaf Deviyati.

The forum held at La Promenade Mall here was organised as part of the Human Rights Festival Sarawak (HRFS) 2023.

Expressing concern about preventable cases, Farah cited instances where teachers suspected abuse but refrained from taking action.

She also highlighted Malaysia’s robust legal framework, including mandatory reporting laws for various professionals.

“We encourage everyone to report suspicions of child abuse to social welfare officers. If you suspect the abuse is sexual in nature, you don’t have a choice but to inform the police.

“Do not be afraid because your information and identity will be protected,” she said.

Farah also called upon the media to disseminate information about legal requirements, saying this would be a strong step towards lessening the incidence of child abuse or bringing cases of child abuse to the authorities.

Meanwhile, on challenges related to access to education, particularly in remote areas, she acknowledged the difficulties faced by children and the necessity of ensuring their basic rights to education.

“It is crucial to ensure that children get their basic rights to education, as education is the passport to everything – to survival, development, and protection,” she said.

Commenting on Sarawak being among the states with the highest rates of underage marriages, Farah said the state’s ethnic composition contributed to this, as certain communities do not have an absolute minimum age on marriage.

“Child marriage is another issue that requires attention and regulation for all communities,” she added.