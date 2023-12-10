The wishful walrus

PERHAPS you may have read as a child Lewis Carroll’s poem, ‘The Walrus and the Carpenter’, which appeared in his 1871 novel, ‘Through the Looking Glass’. Actually, it was Charles L Dodgson who wrote this book under the pseudonym of Lewis Carroll. Dodgson was a revered Oxford University mathematician, who wrote novels and poems in his spare time but, however, got his facts wrong in this poem as he envisaged the walrus and the carpenter dining on a sumptuous meal of oysters. Walruses, in real life, seldom eat oysters!

These carnivorous mammals are found in the northern limits of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans in arctic and subarctic seas. The word ‘walrus’ is derived from the Old Norse terms for whale ‘hvalr’ and horse ‘hross’. In Medieval English this paddle footed carnivore was called a ‘morse’, similar to the Russian ‘morz’ and the Finnish ‘mursu’. It was a 16th century cartographer who illustrated a Scandinavian map, ‘Carta Marina’, with images of animals, which referred to the walrus living in a sea known as ‘Ros Mare Pisces’, thus leading to its 1781 Linnean classification of Odobenus rosmarus.

Linnaeus added the prefix which he gained from two Greek words ‘odous’ meaning teeth and ‘baino’ meaning walk. Such was the way that seafarers saw these mammals as they dragged themselves, using their tusks, out of the sea onto ice floes and pebble beaches.

Origin

This animal species evolved into two species of walrus about 500,000 to 750,000 years ago – the Atlantic and Pacific varieties. Fossil evidence suggests that the walrus evolved from a subtropical or tropical ancestor that became isolated in those two oceans and slowly adapted to the colder conditions of the Arctic.

The Atlantic species is located within the Arctic Circle between northeastern Canada and Baffin Island to west and east Greenland; around Spitzbergen extending eastwards to Novaya Zembla in the Arctic Ocean. The Pacific species extends from around the Alaskan peninsulas, through the Bering Straits to northeast Siberia.

Today, the Pacific population numbers about 129,000 and the Atlantic population is at 200,000, based on aerial surveys and satellite imagery. Both species are classified as ‘Vulnerable’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Fossil evidence has revealed that walruses ventured as far south as southern California during the Ice Ages when huge ice sheets covered much of North America.

Anatomical attributes

Their heavyweight bodies are caused by blubber stored under their skins providing warmth and fat for energy. Males are characterised by their slightly longer and heavier tusks, which are no more than thick upper canine teeth. These are used to dominate social gatherings, for fighting, and for piercing the ice to make holes into which they dive for underwater prey.

Alongside the tusks are mats of stiff bristles containing blood vessels and nerves. These whiskers are very sensitive organs and are used to determine the shape and constituency of their prey. Under their throats they possess air sacs, not unlike our lifebelts, which they use to buoy up their heads whilst treading water and to keep their heads aloft when snoozing or sleeping.

Breeding

With a lifespan of 20 to 30 years, male walruses reach sexual maturity at seven to eight years of age but do not mate until they are about 15 years old. Females become sexually active from four to six years of age with breeding occurring from January to March, peaking in February. The female’s gestation period lasts for 15 months with a calf born during their Spring migration from April to June.

Calves can immediately swim and are nursed by the cows for over a year then spending another four years accompanying their mother. There is safety in numbers for in the late summer and early autumn months thousands of walruses congregate on shingle beaches or rocky outcrops.

Food

Whilst not deep divers, they tend to feed on over 60 species of marine life to include molluscs, crabs, shrimps, sea cucumbers tube worms, clams, and slow-moving fish.

Predators

In the 18th and 19th centuries, their main predators were European and American whaling fleets, which led to the near extinction of the Atlantic species. Thank goodness that such commercial hunting is now banned.

However, the Inuit Eskimo people of Greenland and Northern Canada and the similar native people of Northern Siberian Russia have been granted permits to slaughter small walrus numbers at the end of each summer.

Traditional predators have been and are polar bears and orca whales, but with their strong tusks, walruses have been observed to be the victors in battle.

Alas, today, the main threat to walrus populations is climate change and global warming reducing the thickness and melting of the ice shelves through rising ocean temperatures. Births occur on pack ice and as the ice thins, no longer are ice platforms safe to dive off in search of food.

Cultural records

As crocodiles and snakes appear in the folklore of Sabahan and Sarawakian indigenous people so walrus-tales figure heavily in Inuit and Northern Siberian stories passed down from generation to generation.

One such tale concerns an old walrus-headed woman who rules the seabed and that the aurora borealis in the northern nighttime skies is thought to be a mysterious world of those who died violently, with the changing lights representing the deceased souls playing football with a walrus head!

Carving walrus tusks into figurines and engraving them with symbols has been a longtime passion of these people and long may such traditions survive.

For how long walruses will continue on our planet remains in our hands. Unless we, as human beings, through our governments, seriously address the issues on climate change, the natural habitat of the walrus will be forever lost. We have the ability and technological knowhow to grant the walrus its wish.