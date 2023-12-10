Uggah: RM90.5 million allocated for Dalat road project

DALAT (Dec 10): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has brought good tidings for the people here with an announcement of RM90.5 million for road construction in Kampung Medong Seberang and Kampung Kekan Seberang.

He said tenders for project will be called for by early next month at the latest.

“This is a delayed project and funds were initially set aside to cover only the construction of a bridge, but what is the bridge for if there are no roads?” he said in his speech when officiating at the closing of the Dalat Regatta here today.

He recalled the frustration of the local people when looking at their written comments on the signboards during a visit to the site here last year with Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah who is Dalat assemblywoman.

“This is understandable as its construction had been delayed for quite some time,” he said.

Uggah, also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said the Kampung Kekan Seberang-Kut Muara-Sungai Pinang-Bungan Besar-Rassau road project is a state project under the 12th Malaysia Plan and is now in the preliminary design stage.

“It will shorten the travelling time from here to Sibu to about only one hour through another link road from Rassau,” he said.

Adding on, he said RM14.5 million had also been set aside for the heritage, arts and culture facility funding for Warisan Melanau Gallery, and another RM4.964 million for the Phase 3 of Dalat Waterfront project.

“These projects are at their design stages and we hope to call for their construction tenders by the first quarter of 2024.”

Uggah also called on Public Works Department (JKR) officers to be committed in ensuring the successful implementation of all these projects.

“When I first came to my ministry, there were about 100 sick projects but over the years, we have successfully reduced them to around four,” he said.

He attributed this to new rules worked out at the ministry level which included the termination of contract upon the contractors’ failure to start the project within a month of being offered the letter of award.

“We strive to deliver projects on schedule to meet the people’s expectation. Secondly, the funds allocated for all projects should be spent accordingly so as to stimulate the local economy, as well as to generate income and job opportunities.

“Every constituency in the state will be well-developed if the respective elected representatives work very hard,” he said, while commending the hosting of the regatta as a good platform to forge unity.

Accompanying Uggah at the event were Fatimah and Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.