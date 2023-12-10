Yayasan OBYU equips Batu Kawah Riverbank Park with AEDs, to hold CPR training sessions

KUCHING (Dec 10): Yayasan OBYU has equipped the Batu Kawah Riverbank Park with an Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and will organise a series of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training sessions to enhance community safety and emergency preparedness.

The CPR trainings will be jointly conducted by the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Stampin Branch, said a press release today.

The AED at the park serves to significantly increase the chances of survival in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, pointed out the statement.

“The Batu Kawah Riverbank Park is a five phases park development in the Batu Kawah area that covers 15.6 acres with a two-km walkway from the Chinese temple at the Batu Kawah Old Bazaar to Kampung Rantau Panjang.

“The AED makes the Batu Kawah Riverbank Park the first park in Sarawak that is equipped with AED,” said the statement.

Moreover, the MRC Stampin Branch is committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively during emergencies.

Through a series of CPR awareness training sessions, the local community will have the opportunity to learn life-saving techniques including hands-on CPR, proper AED usage, and essential first-aid procedures.

These sessions will be conducted by certified instructors to ensure widespread participation.

“We believe that every individual should have access to life-saving equipment and knowledge that can make a crucial difference in emergency situations,” said Chai Chon Hon, MRC Stampin Branch chairman.

“With AEDs provided in key locations and sustainable CPR awareness training to the public, we aim to create a safer and more prepared community,” he added.

The initiative not only aims to increase the accessibility of AEDs but also seeks to empower community members to act swiftly and confidently during critical moments.

Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai was among those who witnessed the AED handover recently.

For more information on the upcoming CPR awareness training sessions, call MRC Stampin Branch on 082-419041 or drop an email at [email protected].

Yayasan OBYU is a non-profit organisation that aims to implement corporate responsibility and philanthropic initiatives.