Annual sports day brings SK Kelawit community together for fun-filled two days

TATAU (Dec 11): The SK Kelawit annual sports day, held for two days from Dec 6 to 7, was a fun-filled, exciting and memorable affair that brought the school community together.

Parents, students and teachers had a wonderful time participating in the numerous activities and games.

Preschoolers enjoyed ‘sukaneka’ games while students from Primary 1 to 6 competed in track and field events such as the 60-metre dash, 100-metre dash, relays, long jump, high jump, and shot putt.

Students from the special needs class (PPKI) contested in the 100-metre dash and shot putt, whereas parents and SK Kelawit alumni competed in different events like the 100-metere dash, relay, and tug of war.

“Sports days is a platform for students to show their talents in the arena of sports and encouraged parents to support their children’s interests in sports,” said Pemanca Gerosen Jubin in his speech when officiating the event.

Alpha House (Red) emerged the overall champion, with second to fourth placing going to Delta House (Yellow), Gamma house (Green) and Betta house (Blue) respectively.

The four houses also competed in the parade competition and the house tent decoration competition.

In the evening on the first day, a karaoke competition was held in collaboration with the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) where 15 contestants competed for the coveted first place.

The final night saw the PTA hold a gathering that featured famed Iban singer Ramles Walter who delivered many of his hit songs.

A lucky draw was also carried out offering prizes like hampers, stoves, fans and a fridge.

In the meantime, SK Kelawit headmaster Bala Laja urged parents to continue giving their full support to activities organised by the school.

He also hoped that there would be a closer collaboration between the school and the community of Tatau in the future.