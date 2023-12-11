Bukit Assek rep pledges maintenance assistance to SK Nanga Salim

SIBU (Dec 11): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng will set aside special funding under his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to assist SK Nanga Salim.

He pledged this at the school’s year end banquet here yesterday, in consideration of the school’s application for school facilities maintenance.

“Although education is under the federal jurisdiction, sometimes the (Education) ministry does not approve application for school maintenance.

“As the representative for Bukit Assek, I will help the school with basic maintenance because we cannot ignore the dire state of disrepair in our schools,” said Chieng.

“Education development is the basis for a brighter future, and therefore, I will work together with the school and Sibu District Education Office to ensure that every effort towards improving education in the Bukit Assek area can be implemented effectively,” he added.

In emphasising the pivotal roles played by the educators, he lauded their roles as the backbone of community development.

“Teachers not only teach academic subjects but also instill good morals and values ​​in each and every young learner, while guiding and preparing them to face future challenges,” he said, while assuring the teaching community of his continuous support.

Present at the event were SK Nanga Salim headmistress Siti Bohari and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Muhammad Amirul Ridhzuan Stanny.