Cabinet reshuffle could be tomorrow, sources say

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 11): The rumoured reshuffle of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet is set to take place tomorrow, according to unnamed sources.

The sources said the move would see the return of senior MPs who had previously been Cabinet members and the debut of some lawmakers as ministers.

It added that that the incoming ministers will be informed of a rehearsal taking place at Istana Negara as early as tomorrow.

“An official announcement will be made before the swearing-in ceremony at 3pm,” one source was quoted as saying.

The expected reshuffle is taking place a year after the unity government came into power.

Previously, Anwar had jokingly said on December 1 a Cabinet reshuffle will happen before the end of the year.

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle started following the vacancy of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister caused by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s death on July 23. — Malay Mail