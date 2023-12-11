Continue efforts to promote Chinese education, alumni association told

SIBU (Dec 11): The new committee of Chung Cheng Alumni Association has been asked to continue promoting the development of Chinese education for the benefit of future generations.

In making the call, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said the new committee serves as the bridge between Chung Cheng School and its former students.

“As the link between the school and its alumni, it is my hope that the association can strengthen our relationship with our old school and jointly promote the development of Chinese education,” he said.

At the same time, he urged the federal government to give “fair treatment” to Chinese independent schools in terms of funding.

Vincent was speaking at a lucheon here yesterday for the installation of the new committee, officiated by Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing.

The ceremony saw Datuk Janet Lau re-installed as Chung Cheng Alumni Association chairman.