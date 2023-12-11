Embracing cultural diversity essential for Sarawak’s continued progress, devt, says Anyi

MIRI (Dec 11): The people of Sarawak, apart from preserving their respective cultures, also need to strive towards maintaining harmony amid racial, ethnic and cultural diversity.

In stating this, Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau said Sarawak’s rich racial and cultural diversity is a unique and invaluable asset.

“Embracing our diverse tapestry of cultures is essential for Sarawak’s continued progress and development.

“Our diversity is our asset. Let us continue to respect each other as a way forward,” he stated in his address at the Sarawak Kenyah Cultural Festival (SKCF) Dinner at Meritz Hotel on Sunday.

Touching on Sarawak Kenyah National Association (PKKS), Anyi, the association’s patron, stated that the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) served as the best platform for the Kenyah community to work collaboratively with other communities within Forum.

“Despite our size and the inaccessibility of rural life, we find pride in our culture, including music, traditional dance and dress.

“Therefore, we should strive for inclusivity by effectively playing our roles.”

He expressed his desire for the next SKCF to be even better organised and pledged his continued support for the event.

This festival, he said, has inadvertently transformed into a platform for the Kenyah community from various areas to collaborate and share a common goal of ensuring the festival’s success.

In his address earlier, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said the SKCF is an annual signature event held by PKSS to highlight the culture of the Kenyah community for tourism purposes.

“Cultural festivals showcasing traditional arts are exciting and vital for preserving our heritage and building strong communities.

“Bringing together diverse groups, these festivals facilitate unity, understanding and a deepened sense of belonging.”

Therefore, Chukpai, the president of Forum and PKKS, said preserving these festivals as a legacy for future generations to enjoy and learn from is essential.

Federal Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (Motac) deputy secretary general Mohamad Yusri Mohamad Yunus represented the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, as the guest of honour to grace the dinner.

Also present were Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau, Motac Sarawak director Dabbie Jenggut Nyelang, Tourism Malaysia Sarawak director Nurul Ain Mohammed Yunus and organising chairman Michael Nyagu Sabang.