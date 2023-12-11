Festive seasons a beacon of unity, says Tiong   

SIBU (Dec 11): Make festive seasons such as this coming Christmas celebration as a basis to strengthen unity and harmony, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said this is to preserve the unique and harmonious identity of the Malaysian community.

“Reject altogether any negative influence from certain quarters who wish to see people of various races squabbling and being prejudice against one another,” said Tiong at a pre-Christmas and New Year gathering organised by Persatuan Tuai Rumah Sibu (PTRS) here Saturday.

Tiong, whose text-of-speech was read by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong division chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew, also stressed on the needs to respect others of different races, religion and cultures.

“In this regard, we have to respect one another and appreciate our unique diversity as we move forward as a progressive and prosperous nation,” said Tiong, who is also the Dudong assemblyman.

“Let’s take a step forward and contribute to our beloved country and Sarawak,” he added.

Also present at the event was PTRS chairman Dieo Kanyan.