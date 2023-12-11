Fire razes farmhouse in Singai

KUCHING (Dec 11): A farmhouse at Jalan Kampung Apar in Singai, Bau was totally destroyed in a fire this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said a 68-year-old woman, who was the owner of the farmhouse, managed to escape to safety during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the fire at 9.07am, and firefighters from Bau fire station was despatched to the scene.

“According to the operation commander, the fire involved a 16 to 26 square feet farmhouse which was completely destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to fully extinguish the fire.

“After ensuring that the fire was completely extinguished, the firefighters ended the operation,” it added.

The case of the fire and losses incurred are still under investigation.