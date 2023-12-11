Incoming King gets support for vowing to eradicate corruption

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin has expressed his full support to Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar for his vow to eradicate corruption when he takes on the duty as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said LDP fully backs Sultan Ibrahim’s statement that he will not be a ‘puppet king’ and his commitment to ensure stability, economic development and curb corruption as his priorities.

Chin said Sultan Ibrahim’s determination has demonstrated his care for the rakyat and resolute stand to restore order.

The Johor Sultan has vowed that his priority as the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong will be safeguarding the interests of 33 million Malaysians and working with the members of parliament.

He said the leadership approach of Sultan Ibrahim is crucial to maintain stability and accelerate economic growth for the benefit of the country and people.

He stressed that LDP admires His Majesty’s announcement to stop corruption and urged the judiciary and Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to report directly to Sultan Ibrahim to ensure a fair and transparent war against corruption.

He said His Majesty had also described himself as a hunter to capture all the corrupt people to establish political integrity in Malaysia.

Chin reiterated that LDP will fully support Sultan Ibrahim’s decisions in ensuring fairness in the judiciary system and safeguarding human rights and the interests of the people.

“His Majesty’s political stand shall build a solid foundation for a brighter future for Malaysia and gives the people greater confidence in facing the challenges ahead.”

Sultan Ibrahim will assume the role of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term starting Jan 31, 2024.

He told The Straits Times/ANN in an interview that he is not interested in giving up five years of his life just to be a “puppet king,” and has vowed to crack down on graft.

“I’m going to hunt all the corrupt people. I will make sure I bring results.

“People contribute hundreds of millions before elections. How do you pay them back? Giving them mega projects.

“That’s not going to be the case the moment I’m there,” His Majesty said, referring to kickbacks.

Sultan Ibrahim said the MACC should report directly to the King instead of the Parliament as it does now.

“If it comes to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, it means you are not under the influence of anybody from the Executive,” said His Majesty.

“Even Petronas should not be under Parliament; report directly to me,” said Sultan Ibrahim, referring to the national oil giant.

Sultan Ibrahim also suggested that judicial appointments be separated from the Executive and that they must be independent.

“We only get the list (from the Prime Minister’s Office) during the Conference of Rulers.

“Why don’t you bring the name down (to us) before you appoint? We are not a rubber stamp.”

Sultan Ibrahim said he plans to use his influence to “make things right.”

“There are 222 of you in Parliament. There are over 30 million (people) outside. I’m not with you, I’m with them.

“When I ‘hit’ in my speech, I ‘hit’. If not, the MPs behave like monkeys,” His Majesty said.

Despite his ambitious plans, the Sultan admitted that the prospect of taking up the throne had him “scared” in the beginning.

“I don’t know what I’ll be facing, the culture shock,” he said in the interview.