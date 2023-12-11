Juma’ani welfare complex an NGO, not under state govt, says chairman

SIBU (Dec 11): The Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex (KKJTHB) is a non-governmental institution that still needs the help and support from the public and private sectors, said its chairman Dato Mohamad Yusnar Matalie.

Managed by the Sarawak Welfare Association (Peryatim), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), he said there are still many people who think that KKJTHB belongs to the Sarawak government.

“KKJTHB is in fact a non-governmental institution that needs support and assistance from all parties,” said Yusnar, who is also a member of the Sarawak Orphans Board.

In clarifying the public’s misconception, he said the facility was not set up to gain sympathy or profits but to benefit the orphans and provide them with a safe and nurturing environment.

“Some single mothers who lost their husbands send their children here not out of love, but for us to provide them with care, skills and education.

“Here, we build their (orphans) self-confidence, whereby we conduct martial arts classes, culinary classes and other skills-related classes,” he said at the KKJTHB 2023 appreciation ceremony on Saturday.

Adding on, he was proud to note that that some of the children had also represented Sarawak in the martial arts competition, with some who had left the institution to pursue their tertiary education.

“On this occasion, I would like to thank those behind the scenes of the success of the children who live in this complex,” said Yusnar.

“I hope that the six other children who will be sitting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination this year can follow in the footsteps of their friends who have continued their studies at higher learning institutions,” he added.