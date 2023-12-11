KPJ Kuching plants 500 trees at Sabal Forest Reserve

KUCHING (Dec 11): Around 500 trees were planted at the Sabal Forest Reserve in Simunjan on Dec 9 as part of Kuching Specialist Hospital’s (KPJ Kuching) community service initiative.

The hospital in a news release said the Tree Planting Programme saw 70 participants, comprising KPJ Kuching medical practitioners, Sarawak Forest Department (SFD) staff and the local community, working hand in hand to plant trees of various high-value native species such as ‘belian’, ‘meranti’, ‘nyatoh’, and ‘luis’.

The programme is the latest community service initiative from the hospital, which has been a dedicated advocate for environmental sustainability and community wellbeing.

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, KPJ Kuching recognised the vital role that trees play in enhancing air quality, mitigating climate change, and creating a more sustainable future for the community.

KPJ Kuching chief nursing officer Norlila Buang said the hospital is excited to engage in a hands-on project that directly contributes to the well-being of the local environment.

“We are thrilled to launch this Tree Planting Programme as part of our ongoing commitment to community service.

“By actively engaging in projects like these, we aim to create a lasting impact on the environment and inspire a sense of responsibility for sustainability within our community,” she said.

During the programme, KPJ Kuching also contributed RM1,000 to SFD in support of the Greening Sarawak Campaign activities, which are currently being carried out by the department.

The hospital is confident that the tree planting programme will not only contribute to the local ecosystem but also inspire a sense of shared responsibility for environmental conservation among community members.

It also said that through initiatives like this programme, KPJ Kuching will strive to make a positive impact on the community and environment.