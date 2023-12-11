Kuching wushu club enjoys good outing at international championship in Penang

KUCHING (Dec 11): Kelab Wushu Elite Kuching enjoyed a good outing at the recent 4th Ding Feng Cup International Wushu Championship at Han Chiang Stadium in Penang.

The 13-member team managed by team manager Benny Chong captured nine gold, seven silver and 13 bronze medals as well as seven fourth placings to finish 10th overall out of 58 teams with 600 participants from various clubs and associations in Malaysia and Singapore.

Derek Chong Jia Cheng contributed two gold medals to the team when he won the Boys U9 24-style taijiquan and 32-style taijijian while also bagging two golds was Kho Ken An in the Boys U15 nandao and nangun.

Those winning one gold each included Serene Teo Xin Ling in the Girls U15 optional taijishan, Janessa Chong Ming Zhen in the Girls U9 basic qiangshu, Elson Chong Jia Bao in the Boys U15 optional taijishan, Hong Wu He in the Boys U15 traditional taijiduanbing and Golden Sim Xiang Yu in the Boys U18 optional taijishan.

The silver medalists included Serene Teo (Girls U15 optional taijiquan), Janessa Chong (Girls U9 24-style taijiquan and 32-style taijijian), Jayson Chong Jie Sheng (Boys U9 nanquan, gunshu), Ko Kern An (Boys U15 nanquan) and primary school boys duilian (Jayson Chong, Hong Wu Kang and Alan Charlie Linang).

Delivering the bronze medals were Serene Teo (Girls U15 optional taijijian, Elson Chong (Boys U15 optional taijijian), Hong Wu He (Boys U15 42-style taijiquan, 42-style taijijian, Alex Charles Linang (Boys U15 traditional short weapon) and Lau Tack Quan (Boys U15 nanquan, nandao and nangun) and Boys Group event (Jayson Chong, Hong Wu Kang, Alex Charles Linang, Alan Charles Linang, Lau Tack Quan and Ko Kern An).

The team coach is Lydia Ling Ung Hee who is the club president.