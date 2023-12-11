Man in Sibu jailed one day, fined RM10,000 for drink-driving

SIBU (Dec 11): A man was sentenced to one day in prison and fined RM10,000 in default two months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern meted out the sentence against Jenggut Anyih, 42, from Sungai Bob in Kanowit after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Section provides for an imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years and a fine not less than RM10,000 and be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of not less than two years, upon conviction.

Jenggut failed to settle the fine.

According to the brief facts of the case, Jenggut registered a blood alcohol level of 102mg per 100ml, exceeding the limit of 50mg per 100ml, while riding at Channel Road here at 11.45pm on Nov 29.

ASP Linggi Tawi prosecuted the case, while Jenggut was unrepresented by a legal counsel.