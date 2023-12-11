Many Sabah students still need assistance

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Many students in Sabah still need financial assistance to pursue further education.

With the welfare of these students in mind, the State Government has offered various sponsorships to support them so that they can continue their education, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif.

“The reality is that many still need educational assistance, especially the B40 and M40 groups. Additionally, the number of eligible Sabah children seeking higher education is increasing, hindered by rising educational costs.

“In response to this need, the State Government started the Tabung Pendidikan Negeri Sabah (TPNS) as a platform to assist qualified Sabah children in pursuing knowledge in various fields.

“This aligns with the government’s efforts to uplift Sabah’s youth through education, contributing to the development of human capital in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya initiative,” said Mohd Arifin who is also the state’s Education Exco.

According to him, since its launch last year, TPNS has received a total donation of RM55.7 million and as of December 2023, TPNS, through the Sabah Foundation Group, has allocated RM3.7 million to provide educational assistance to 2,890 students studying in Sabah, Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia and abroad.

He added that priority is given to B40 families and those pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as these fields hold promising employment opportunities.

“Today we are distributing the TPNS aid to nine students pursuing certificates, diplomas, degrees and Postgraduate Diploma in Education (DPLI). Congratulations to the recipients, and I sincerely hope this educational aid will facilitate your academic journey.

“I believe that with earnest effort in your studies, success will undoubtedly be yours, bringing pride to your parents. To their parents, I hope this educational assistance eases your family’s financial burden,” he said.

Mohd Arifin also said that despite only a year in operation, TPNS has supported nearly 2,890 students and he expressed hope that looking ahead, the TPNS committee will intensify educational aid programs, enabling more young individuals to pursue higher education.

“I extend my highest appreciation to the Sabah Foundation Group for consistently supporting the State Government’s educational development programs. To TPNS recipients, make the most of this assistance for your success in completing your studies with excellence,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Mohd Arifin said that the TPNS is a one-off assistance but there are some cases where the state government will assist them until the end of their courses.

“We focus on fields that have marketability such as in STEM subjects and TVET. We are also giving priority to Islamic education as we need to increase the number of Sabahan teachers in this subject,” he stressed.

Mohd Arifin also expressed hope that more Sabahan students will be assisted via the TPNS next year.