Miri swimmers dethrone PASC to lift inter-club crown

KUCHING (Dec 11): Eight individual and two team records were created as Miri Amateur Swimming Association (Masa) emerged as the overall champions of the Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Dr Wong Soon Kai Inter Club Swimming Championships which ended at Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Masa, represented by 44 swimmers, ended Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC)’s bid to win the title for the fourth consecutive time after it amassed 621 points to top the 12-team competition.

Kuching Amateur Swimming Association (Kasa), which fielded 46 swimmers, threw a strong challenge with a total of 614 points to finish second while PASC, champions in 2018, 2019 and 2022, was third with 577.50 points.

In fourth to 12th positions were Sibu Amateur Swimming Association (438.50), Art Swimming Club (266), Bintulu Amateur Swimming Association (228), Speed Titans Swimming Club (159), Mabohai Swim Club (143), Power Penguin Swimming Club (71), The Sarawak Club (51), Top Speed Aquatic Club (12) and Sarikei Swimming Association (3).

Masa also collected the Best Boys title with 298 points while PASC was the Best Girls team with 353.50 points.

Individual record breakers were Magdalene Lau Ing Siew (Girls 15-17 100m breaststroke – 1:17.75), Shanise Jauwa Joseline Adong (Girls 11-12 100m backstroke – 1:09.66 and 50m backstroke – 333.02), Liysha Liung Chen Celestine Baru (Girls 9-10 100m backstroke – 1:16.21), Bong Rui Jie (Boys 11-12 100m freestyle – 56.86) and Simpson Wong Zheng Hang (Boys 8&Under 50m butterfly – 35.50, 100m butterfly – 1:20.30 and 50m freestyle – 33.17).

Kasa broke the two team relay records in the Girls 50m medley relay (2:12.59) and Girls 50m freestyle relay (1:58.62).

Swimmers from 12 clubs and associations from Brunei and Sarawak took part in the meet.

Meanwhile, Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (Asas) vice president Alice Kwon, who represented the president Dato Wee Hong Seng at the closing ceremony, said the participation of 362 swimmers with 1,805 entries augured well for Sarawak aquatic sports especially swimming and diving which had been a gold mine for medals and honours.

“It is a meet like this Wong Soon Kai Cup that we see a glimpse of our future swimming stars and pride. As we can see, 10 new records including two relay records have been created in this two-day competition,” she said.

Kwon also took the opportunity to thank all the swimmers, coaches, parents, supporters, technical officials and a hardworking organising committee who had made the event a great success.

Also present were Asas secretary Anthony Kong who is the event organising chairman and Kasa president Kelvin Yeo.