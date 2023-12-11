No shortcut to success except hard work, dedication and commitment, Snowdan tells Dayak businessmen

KUCHING (Dec 11): There is no shortcut to success except hard work, dedication and commitment, asserted Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts believed that Dayak businessmen who ventured into the business world could create success stories.

“In the long run, they can be exemplary examples to others,” he said at Hi Rope Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd’s 10th anniversary dinner held at a leading hotel here last Friday.

Snowdan took pride in noting that Sarawakians, especially the Dayaks are equally capable of venturing into the oil and gas industry with global certification.

Hi Rope Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd is a wholly-owned Malaysian Bumiputera company registered under the Companies Act 1965 in September 2012.

Its services include rope access training, inspection, manpower, blasting, painting, non destructive testing, civil and structural engineering and maintenance.

The company is now looking into construction business in Sabah and in Brunei, aspiring to record higher achievements.

Snowdan pointed out that the state has a lot of opportunities and the Sarawak government is looking to create employment from new industries such as green energy, carbon trading and sustainable energy.

“For that, we want to lure back our talents from overseas to work and contribute to Sarawak’s development,” he said.

He reminded all successful Sarawakian companies to fulfil their corporate social responsibilities and give back to their community.

Earlier that day, Snowdan officiated at a training event held at the company’s training centre located at Senadin Industrial Area Phase 9.