PBB’s Michael Mujah Lihan among two sworn in as senators

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 11): Tebrau Umno Division chief, Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Murum branch chief, Michael Mujah Lihan, took their oath of office as senators before the Dewan Negara president, Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, today.

Abdul Halim’s appointment is effective from Nov 23, 2023, until Nov 22, 2026, and Michael Mujah’s from Dec 11, 2023, to Dec 10, 2026. The appointments are made with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi, in his speech before starting the fifth day of the Dewan Negara sitting to debate the Supply Bill 2024, welcomed the intellectual and constructive contributions from the two new senators.

He also reminded members of the Dewan Negara to maintain a productive momentum and continue to share debate input and speeches to the mass media, electronic and social media, so that the people can get information and benefit from the debate in the Upper House. – Bernama