Pertama Tuition Centre holding SPM Booster Masterclass for Form 5 students

KUCHING (Dec 11): In a dedicated effort to bolster academic excellence, Pertama Tuition Centre is holding an SPM Booster Masterclass by experienced tutors, tailored for Form 5 students.

Scheduled to take place from Dec 18-20 at i-CATS University College, and from Dec 27-28 at Pertama Tuition Centre, the masterclass will feature six expert tutors for subjects like Bahasa Melayu (BM), Sejarah, English, Mathematics and Chemistry.

The masterclass offers an active learning with instant feedback, comprehensive exam paper practice, fun hands-on activities, and also provides food, refreshments and materials.

Starting off from Dec 18 from 9am to 5.30pm, the masterclass will start with BM which will be tutored by teachers Cikgu Rosni and Cikgu Khairul, who will share tips and strategies for the written, oral and listening tests.

On Dec 19 from 9am to 5.30pm, there will be the Sejarah masterclass by Cikgu Adibah, who is a fun and engaging Sejarah teacher who has helped hundreds of students excel.

Following that, on Dec 20 from 9am to 5.30pm, Jarod Yong, a vibrant English teacher and renowned SPM and TEDx Speaker, will be sharing insights for the English masterclass.

On Dec 27 and 28 from 9am to 12.30pm, Wong Hui Fui, a dedicated and patient Mathematics teacher with years of experience, will be imparting her knowledge in answering techniques, important focus topics and calculator tips and tricks in the Mathematics masterclass.

On the same day as Wong, enthusiastic and effective tutor Dr Yasoktaran will be tutoring the Chemistry masterclass where he will offer insights on potential exam topics, target questions, and skills and strategies to score in the subject from 6pm to 9.30pm.

Pertama Tuition Centre is also contributing to the community by sponsoring students from the B40 group requiring assistance in certain subjects.

In a further endeavour to support the community, the tuition centre has also approached three secondary schools, allowing them to submit the names of students from the B40 who could participate in the masterclass.

Recently on Dec 2, the tuition centre held a Parent-Teacher Day involving about 200 to 300 people including the students, where the parents received feedbacks from teachers about their child, apart from engaging in fun activities.

Pertama Tuition Centre has built their foundation for 28 years with their mission to bring quality education to children.

One of its founders, Grace Yong, hopes Pertama Tuition Centre can continue to nurture, impact and teach more students to love and to share, giving more love to the community and society.

Their goal is not just to provide quality education but also build positive character in their students, and Pertama’s aim to be a beacon in their community for generations to come is evidenced by the fact that its student population includes second-generation students whose parents were students themselves at Pertama.

The tuition centre is also opening their 2024 enrollment for kindergarten, primary and secondary school, offering both national and international syllabi.

The 2024 enrolment is offering subjects such as English, BM, Chinese, Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, Science, Chemistry and Sejarah.

For those interested in participating in the SPM Booster Masterclass, contact Pertama Tuition Centre on WhatsApp (017-9492928), phone (082-571036), or email ([email protected]).

Members of the public can also find the tuition centre on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PertamaTC?mibextid=ZbWKwL; Instagram (@pertama.tc); or visit their office at 1st Floor, Block B, Lot 7898-7899, Queen’s Court, Jalan Wan Alwi, Kuching.