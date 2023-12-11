Monday, December 11
Police nab 23 for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in Tatau

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak, Crime
Police photo shows the items confiscated during the raid.

BINTULU (Dec 11): Police arrested 23 men for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting at a palm oil plantation area in Jalan Tatau-Selitut yesterday.

Tatau District police chief DSP Jame Reis said the suspects aged between 30 and 72 were nabbed during a raid conducted at around 3.50pm.

“During the raid, the suspects fled into the forest, but were successfully surrounded and apprehended,” he added.

Jame said police seized 11 cockerels, two cockspurs, a gambling board, two canvas, a black marker pen, one unit of weighing scale, six chairs and cash totalling RM516.

He said all the suspects were tested negative for drugs and have no past criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 1962.

