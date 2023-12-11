Posting offering Sri Pertiwi unit for rent in Tg Kidurong causes stir among netizens

BINTULU (Dec 11): The owner of an affordable house in Sri Pertiwi Taman Sri Indah in Tanjung Kidurong here has been criticised for renting out the newly completed unit when many are still waiting for their first home.

The issue went viral on social media on Saturday, after one of the units was advertised on the Bintulu Lelong Facebook page by a property broker.

In the post, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at Sri Indah Jalan Kidurong is available for rent from Jan 1, 2024.

The posting caused a stir on social media after another Facebook page took a screenshot of the post, seeking clarification and views from the public.

Afza Shalqimie, a licensed property agent here, also shared his thoughts on the Sri Pertiwi house.

In his live broadcast, he said he was shocked to learn that some of the Sri Pertiwi owners actually had “two to three other existing houses”.

“I am one of the first to know about these affordable Sri Pertiwi houses in Bintulu in 2020 which were then priced at RM270,000 for intermediate and RM295,000 for corner lots.

“The eligibility requirements to buy this house are clear: it is not for those who own other properties but for first-time house buyers.

“But how come those who own other houses are also able to get this house? It shocks me, and I am really sad for those who desperately need it but were rejected for not meeting the eligibility requirements for Sri Pertiwi house buyers,” he said.

“It’s not easy to buy land or to buy a house in Bintulu. You can’t buy it (affordable houses) for rental purposes, it’s wrong.”

Afza said when he first shared the project to his Facebook followers in 2020, he was excited for potential first-time home buyers because the prices of the units in Bintulu were quite affordable.

He hoped the relevant authority would review the eligibility requirements for the Sri Pertiwi housing project to avoid those who are qualified being rejected.

He said based on the eligibility requirements, those with a household income of RM4,000 to RM10,000 per month are eligible to apply.

However, he proposed that applicants with household income of RM3,900 and below with less monthly commitments should also be considered.

Afza said the eligibility requirements have been tightened this year; for example, applicants from other divisions cannot apply for Sri Pertiwi houses in Bintulu and vice versa.

The Sri Pertiwi housing scheme in Tanjung Kidurong was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in August 2020, with Phase 1 buyers receiving their keys in October this year in a ceremony witnessed by Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

With the collaboration of the Sarawak government through Bintulu Development Authority and Johabaru Realty, a total of 107 Rumah Sri Pertiwi units have been completed this year here, with a further 399 units to be built until 2025.

The eligibility for this housing scheme are that the applicants must be Malaysian citizens from Sarawak; permanent residents of Sarawak from the middle (M40) and low (B40) income groups; each household can only take up one unit at any given time; and only for first-time house buyers.