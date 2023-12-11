Pregnant woman killed in Lintas accident

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): A pregnant woman was killed in a road accident along Jalan Lintas here on Monday morning.

According to Lintas Fire Station chief Austavia Joe Guasi, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and the body was handed over to police for further action.

He said the fire station had received a distress call at 3.58am informing of a collision between a Proton Iswara and Toyota Hilux, and rushed a team to the scene.

Austavia said the deceased was a passenger of the Iswara, while the vehicle’s driver and another passenger had sustained serious injuries.

The Hilux driver was uninjured. The two injured duo were sent to the hospital.

In a separate case, a senior citizen who suffered a stroke was rescued from a locked house in Sandakan on Sunday.

According to Sandakan Fire Station chief Severinus Sainkui, they had received information on the 67-year-old woman, and a team was rushed to the scene.

Severinus said the senior citizen was believed to have suffered a stroke, fell down, and was unable to get back up.

“Firefighters opened the door using special equipment and administered early aid to the woman before an ambulance sent her to the hospital for further treatment. The operation concluded at 8.32pm,” he said in a statement.