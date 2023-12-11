Premier: S’wak finetuning quality of existing TVET programmes to better fit industry requirements

KUCHING (Dec 11): Sarawak is finetuning the quality of existing Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programmes to suit the requirements of various industries, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is part of the efforts to ensure Sarawak has substantial pools of highly-skilled talent by 2030, and more technical training centres are set to be established by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD).

“I am given to understand that through initiatives done by MEITD, the Sarawak government is establishing more technical training centres,” he said at the closing ceremony of Worldskills Malaysia Sarawak 2023 here at the Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) multipurpose hall here today.

His text-of-speech was read by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Abang Johari said even though the state is in need of increased training capacity, what it really needs are drastic measures to address existing challenges particularly the low enrolment in TVET courses or programmes.

He said this is crucial to ensure Sarawak can keep up amidst the rapid changes in technological advancements or risk being left out if no action is taken.

“We need to substantially increase our training capacity – the state will require a three-fold increase in TVET enrolment to meet both its needs and the nation’s. While we increase training capacity, necessary measures are needed to attract our boys and girls to undertake TVET courses.

“A paradigm shift is needed to break the negative perception on TVET,” he said.

Abang Johari lamented that the state’s current pace remains slow, and is projected to only be able to produce 500,000 highly-skilled talents by 2030 based on its existing conditions.

“TVET is generally perceived to be the second ‘attractive’ career pathway compared to conventional university education. Consequently, TVET programmes are shunned not only by students but their parents and society in general.

“A mental revolution is needed and greater opportunities await,” he said.