Report: HR, health ministers out; Umno’s Jo Ghani, DAP’s Gobind, Amanah’s Dr Dzul set for Cabinet comeback

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to replace his health and human resources minister, among others, in his Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for tomorrow, according to sources.

Sin Chew Daily reported the sources as saying that Anwar will also replace one of his two deputy finance ministers, with the replacement being a newcomer to his administration.

Although Anwar has yet to announce the reshuffle, national news agency has already disclosed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is scheduled to swear in the new ministers at Istana Negara 2.30pm tomorrow.

At present, Umno’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan holds the position of deputy finance minister I, while DAP’s Steven Sim Chee Keong is deputy finance minister II.

The news report also claimed that officers attached to the health minister’s office were seen packing up today, foreshadowing Dr Zaliha Mustafa’s exit from the Cabinet.

Incumbents Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad are also set to be appointed ministers in the Cabinet reshuffle, according to the Chinese vernacular outlet.

Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar is also expected to be dropped following a corruption investigation over alleged cash kickbacks from an unnamed businessman who had been detained alongside two ministerial aides, with his replacement likely to be Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo.

Reports also claimed that Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who is also the acting minister of domestic trade and cost of living, will be permanently appointed, with the alternative being Local Government Development Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir’s promotion to the post.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir could also swap their portfolios in the reshuffling.

As for new ministries, the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change ministry would be broken up with while the Federal Territories Ministry, which Anwar dissolved after taking office last year, could be revived.

The reshuffle is taking place a year after the unity government came into power.

Previously, Anwar had jokingly said on December 1 a Cabinet reshuffle will happen before the end of the year.

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle started following the vacancy of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister caused by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub’s death on July 23. — Malay Mail