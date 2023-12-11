Solve issues, not just criticise – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Significant issues related to the interests of Sabah and its people require practical solutions and suggestions rather than mere criticism, said United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Speaking at UPKO Youth Movement’s retreat organised to discuss these issues, Ewon said UPKO is a party known for its firm stance and he urged the party to provide solutions in addition to being resolute.

Ewon, who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, expressed hope that the spirit demonstrated by UPKO Youth would endure beyond the 17th state election.

During the two-day retreat, discussions covered various issues, including strengthening the party’s direction, strategies and action plans for the upcoming 17th state election, the rising cost of living in the new economy, and the demands of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as well as the parliamentary constituency re-delineation in the state.

Ewon believed that the retreat participants could offer valuable input to the party leadership, which could be considered during cabinet-level negotiations involving the government or other party allies.

Regarding the increasing cost of living, Ewon encouraged party members to actively seek solutions rather than just expressing dissatisfaction and blaming the government.

He suggested addressing poverty by implementing long-term development programs for households listed in the e-Kasih system.

Ewon stressed the importance of UPKO, through its Youth, Women or Generasi Muda movements, providing practical solutions instead of merely criticizing issues.

He highlighted the need for the party to be associated with offering viable solutions, especially in the eyes of the people.

In terms of the 40 per cent claim, he asserted that UPKO Youth must be part of the solution, expressing confidence that if UPKO could provide practical solutions to longstanding issues, the people of Sabah would appreciate and remember it for a long time.