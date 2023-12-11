SPM to be Muay Thai sensation Jojo’s next ‘big fight’ after beating WBC world champ

KUCHING (Dec 11): Malaysian Muay Thai phenomenon Muhammad Johan Ghazali Zulfikar or better known as ‘Jojo’ will now give his full focus to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) which he will be sitting for soon.

The Form Five student at SMK St Thomas Kuch­ing was cited in a Berita Harian report as saying that the SPM examination will be his next ‘big fight’ following his success in defeating WBC world champion Edgar Tabares from Mexico at the ONE Fight Night 17 in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday.

“I have overcome one challenge (beating Tabares) and now I want to focus fully on the bigger challenge which is SPM.

“But training will continue as usual, it’s only that I will not participate in big tournaments for a while,” said Muhammad Johan.

He had mentioned these when met by the media after arriving at the Kuch­ing International Airport (KIA) from Bangkok last night.

Muhammad Johan and his coach Addy Singpayak arrived at the KIA at about 10.40pm.

Last Saturday, Muhammad Johan scored another breakthrough by defeating Tabares in his US Primetime US ONE Championship debut.

It only took the 17-year-old from Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Kuching a mere 36 seconds to deliver a highlight-reel knockout blow against the Mexican star at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This was his fifth victory in all ONE Championship fights this year since February and he became the youngest champion at the age of 16 on Oct 6 this year to get a US$100,000 contract after knocking out 25-year old Russian fighter Temiran Bekmurzaev in a ONE Friday Fight 36 at the same venue.

Muhammad Johan, whose father is a senior police officer in Kuch­ing and mother is an American, had celebrated his 17th birthday on Nov 14.