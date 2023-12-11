TTG visit gives UUM students better understanding of homeless folks

SIBU (Dec 11): Eleven Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) students from its long-distance learning programme on Saturday visited the Temporary Transit Centre (TTG) here as part of its ‘Tautan Kasih’ initiative.

Organising chairman Azia Lydia Abdul Gapar said the visit to the TTG was to enable the Bachelor of Public Management students to gain a better understanding of the circumstances that led the shelter’s residents becoming homeless.

“There are some people who only judge from the outside without knowing the real reason they (the homeless) are here.

“Hopefully, this Tautan Kasih programme will foster greater community spirit among the participants,” she said.

Adding on, Azia said the programme is part of UUM’s initiatives to foster respect and concern for all levels of society.

Meanwhile, TTG Sibu secretary Henry Lee said the shelter currently has 23 residents who have a place to sleep at night.

“The homeless here also get to have proper meals and clean themselves up. Training is also given to help them generate income.

“It is all just temporary and we try to help them as much as we can,” he said.