Uggah to grace SDNU pre-Christmas dinner this Friday

KUCHING (Dec 11): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will grace the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) pre-Christmas dinner slated for this Friday.

According to SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, the dinner that starts at 6.30pm will be held at PCC Demak here and will have 100 tables.

He said the other special guests comprise mostly Dayak elected representatives who have also been invited to attend as well as to purchase tables.

SDNU members are Dayak who are mostly Christians, he said after paying a courtesy call on Uggah at the latter’s office here today.

Apart from officially inviting Uggah to the dinner, the courtesy call was also to brief Uggah on the union’s activities and status of the Rumah Dayak at Jalan Satok.

The dinner event organising chairman is SDNU deputy president Christopher Gira Sambang, who is Tamin assemblyman,

“Christmas season is also a time for thanksgiving. We must always count our blessings and be grateful to God,” Mawan said.

“We are also thankful that Sarawak prospers and is peaceful. Our people also live in racial harmony. For that we are thankful,” he added.

Mawan also said SDNU will embark on business venture for its sustainability.

“We have a lot of programmes to be carried out. And SDNU is set to embark on business joint venture following the formation of the union’s business entity Sadanu Sdn Bhd. Its board of directors, however, has yet to be set up,” he said.

“We may seek the government’s guidance as we cannot do things alone. We may go for JV or sub-contract as long as we can generate income for the union,” he added.

Mawan, who is also advisor on Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development in the office of Sarawak Premier, said the signage of Rumah Dayak will soon be installed on the facade of its four-storey seven-lot shop block.

The Rumah Dayak shop block will house SDNU headquarters once it has obtained a partial occupational permit from Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), said Mawan, who is also Pakan assemblyman.