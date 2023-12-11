UMS produces 84,000 graduates since establishment 29 years ago

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), established 29 years ago, has produced about 84,000 graduates, including 4,236 who will receive their scrolls at the university’s 25th convocation held on Monday until Thursday.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansur said the graduands at this year’s convocation ceremony include 106 who will receive their doctorate, master’s degree (307), post-diploma (144), bachelor’s degree (3,617) and diploma (62).

He said UMS, a knowledge institution located in a strategic location surrounded by a beautiful panoramic view, is a comprehensive university offering 152 courses covering various disciplines of Science and Social Sciences as well as Literature.

“It recorded an increase in employability rate last year and is believed to be consistent, taking into account the increasing number of job opportunities created within a year.

“To increase the marketability of the 2023 graduates, the UMS Career and Internship Fair 2023 was held last Dec 9 involving the participation of 20 industries,” he said in an interview with Bernama in conjunction with the 25th UMS Convocation ceremony.

He said 500 job opportunities were offered at the fair, which was held in conjunction with the convocation ceremony and jointly organised by the Student Career and Entrepreneurship Development Center and Talentbank.

Kasim said a total of 22,073 undergraduate and postgraduate students are currently enrolled at UMS Kota Kinabalu main campus, the Labuan International Campus and the Faculty of Sustainable Agriculture in Sandakan.

The university has 1,106 academic staff, 1,872 administrative staff and 318 clinical staff.

“UMS has made a significant and positive impact on the local community and economy by creating job opportunities, driving innovation, fostering collaboration with local businesses, and contributing to infrastructure development and community involvement,” he added.

According to Kasim, USM’s building design gets the attention of tourists and visitors from abroad, indirectly making it part of the commercial tourism product.

“UMS is taking advantage of this by promoting the expertise and infra facilities available on campus to attract clients. For example, the UMS Hospital, which provides services for various treatments that require special care when it begins operation,” he added.

Kasim said UMS also played an important role in contributing to the economic development of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) through research, education, industry partnerships, entrepreneurship support, and community development efforts.

“UMS conducts research in various fields including agriculture, aquaculture, biotechnology, and renewable energy. These research activities lead to the development of new technologies and innovations that can be commercialised, leading to economic growth and job creation

“UMS also provides education and training in various fields such as engineering, business, health and hospitality. These graduates contribute to the skilled workforce in Sabah, drive economic growth and attract investments,” he added.