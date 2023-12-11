Uzbeks eyeing Sabah beaches, islands for warm vacation

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 11): Uzbeks are attracted to the beautiful beaches and islands of Sabah which is a perfect place for them to escape from the cold winter in their country.

The people of Uzbekistan in central Asia have never heard of Sabah before. When beaches and islands were were mentioned during the recent Tashkent International Tourism Fair 2023 (TITF 2023), it sparked their interest to explore the state.

Funholiday’s Managing Director, Connie Chong, gave a presentation on the “Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore – The Ultimate Beach Getaway Seminar,” at TITF 2023 hosted by Tashkent recently.

About 260 people, including travel agents from around Uzbekistan, attended the seminar.

Connie said the aim of the seminar was to introduce Sabah as the newest destination for Uzbeks to explore, especially its beaches and islands.

“We highlighted Mantanani Island, the Tunku Abdul Rahman Park, and idyllic luxury holiday resorts with beachfront property.

“Sabah’s diverse culture was also emphasized, and we invited the Uzbeks to spend their holidays in Sabah, especially to enjoy our stunning sunset, considered one of the best in the world, viewing from Kota Kinabalu City,” she said.

The response from Uzbek travel agents regarding their interest in promoting and selling Sabah was encouraging, as many were curious to learn more about the state’s attractions, she said.

“The travel agents were excited and described Sabah as the perfect getaway for Uzbeks to escape from the freezing winter season, which starts from December to February.

“They had been searching for a place for total relaxation, and Sabah is the best choice for them.

Furthermore, Batik Air has launched its inaugural flight once a week between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent.

“Uzbekistan Airways resumed its flights in November last year, while Batik Air provides passengers with the option to check through to a final destination with baggage. This has provided convenience for travellers visiting Sabah,” she added.

Connie also gave interviews to National TV Uzbekistan and Radio Home where she shared about Malaysia’s tourism activities and Sabah as a leisure destination.

“For Sabah’s holidaymakers planning to visit Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan is ready to welcome visitors, as most of their hotels have been installed with heaters to keep guests warm during the winter,” she said.

“It is time to explore Central Asia to experience its unique culture, people, sights and cuisine. Furthermore, Tashkent was part of the ancient Silk Road route, rich in ancient history,” she added.

Connie is also planning to organize a familiarisation trip for local travel agents next year to explore Samarkand, Bukhara and Tashkent to experience their rich customs and traditions, art and crafts, and a history that goes back 2200 years.

Last month, she initiated a meeting for a group of Uzbekistan travel agents, led by Malaysia-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Vice President Dilsod Elmuradov, with Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai in Kota Kinabalu.