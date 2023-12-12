1,500 expected to attend ACS Joint Christmas Service 2023

KUCHING (Dec 12): About 1,500 people are expected to turn up for this year’s Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Joint Christmas Service, scheduled for Dec 14 at 7.30pm.

This year’s celebration, which will be held at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre at Jalan Stampin here, is hosted by the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) under the leadership of the main organising committee chairman, Harry Pudun.

Themed ‘JESUS, THE PROMISED ONE’ (Matthew 1:1-8), the event will showcase a joint session of praise and worship under the guidance of Steve Harold. BEM president Rev Bina Agong will share reflections on the chosen theme, and the closing benediction will be led by Anglican Bishop of Kuching, Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute.

ACS secretary general, Elder Ambrose Linang, said all heads of churches are expected to attend, and all state and federal Christian ministers, heads of departments and community leaders have been invited to attend.

“As usual, the representatives of the interfaith group such as Buddhist, Hindu, Bahai and Sikh who had attended our previous functions in the past have also been invited,” he said at the event’s press conference at the ACS office here yesterday.

Elaborating further, he emphasised the importance of the service in fostering unity and social cohesiveness, stating they always strive to strengthen friendship and brotherhood among all Sarawakians through their many activities.

“This is the pillar of our economic progress and development through Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“ACS would like to affirm its commitment towards promoting harmony and unity among all Sarawakians of different faiths. Let us all take concrete steps to promote structured inter-religious dialogues between all faiths,” he added.

He also appealed for Christians in Kuching and around the city area to join the celebration.

“The service will feature prayers for various purposes, including reconciliation, peace in the world and nations, leaders, the poor and marginalised, and Christian unity.

“Recitations of the Holy Scripture will be delivered in multiple languages – such as Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mandarin, Salako and Iban,” said Ambrose.

On another note, he commended the recent successful Christmas parades in various towns across the state and expressed appreciation to state ministers for attending the parades at their respective divisions.

Also present at the press conference were main organising committee chairman Harry Pudun, its secretary Ronny Kee Leong and a representative of the Kuching Catholic Church, Fr Galvin Ngumbang.