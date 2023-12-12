7 teenagers arrested for suspected involvement in motorcycle thefts in Sibu Jaya

SIBU (Dec 12): Police arrested seven juveniles for allegedly being involved in motorcycle thefts in Sibu Jaya.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a press statement, said police also recovered three motorcycles from the suspects.

“On Dec 10 between 7am and 10am, police received three reports in Sibu Jaya on the missing motorcycles believed to have been stolen by unknown persons.

“Acting on information received, police arrested two local suspects, aged 12 and 15, respectively on the same day.

“Following that, police arrested five more suspects aged between 11 and 13,” he said, adding that the suspects were then taken to the police station.

Zulkipli said during investigation, all of the suspects admitted to being involved in the motorcycle thefts.

“All the suspects have been remanded for two days, from Dec 11 until 13,” he added.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of between one and seven years and fine, upon conviction.