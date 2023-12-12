Abd Karim: Embrace creativity, arts to nurture aspiring artists and entrepreneurs

KUCHING (Dec 12): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts strives to cultivate an environment where Sarawak’s young talents can flourish, innovate and redefine the boundaries of creative expression.

Its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this is in view of the ministry’s unwavering support for art, literature, and entrepreneurship.

“As we continue to move forward in time, let us embrace the spirit of creativity, the realm of arts, and the limitless potential for entrepreneurial success.

“These can nurture a generation of aspiring artists and entrepreneurs who are blessed with creativity and ingenuity,” he said when officiating the book launch of ‘Life Senses’ here last night.

He said the ministry also strived to provide a conducive environment where creativity, artistry and entrepreneurial spirit among Sarawakians can thrive.

Abdul Karim, who is also Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, pointed out that the journey of ‘Life Senses’ author Esther Law Lee Poh served as an inspiring testament to the immense potential that lies within the realm of the local creative industry which is progressing well and on par with others in the country and even on the world stage.

“It is exciting for us to witness the unfolding of Esther’s artistic journey and it is our sincere hope that her accomplishments will motivate others and to serve as a shining example for those with similar passion.

“Such attributes will also inspire the entrepreneurial ventures of our young generation,” he said.

Among those present at the launch were Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sebastian Ting, Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, and Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.