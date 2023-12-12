Abg Jo’s son steps down as SCIB executive chairman, company sees reshuffle

KUCHING (Dec 12): Abang Abdillah Izzarim Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari has stepped down as executive chairman of Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) after only six months from his appointment on June 28, 2023.

Citing retirement as the reason in a filing to Bursa Malaysia on Monday, SCIB said Abang Abdillah’s resignation is effective immediately. Abang Abdillah is the son of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Abang Openg.

In a separate statement, SCIB announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Zaini Jass as the new non-executive chairman following the approval of all resolutions presented at its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Zaini is the former Sabah police commissioner and also holds positions in two listed entities, Artroniq Bhd and Asdion Bhd.

Other board changes include the appointment of Datuk Tan Bok Koon as an independent and non-executive director, and Chiew Jong Wei as an executive director.

Additionally, the Company acknowledges the retirement of independent and non-executive director Toh Beng Suan, and the resignation of independent and non-executive director Shamsul Anuar Ahamad Ibrahim.

Ku Chong Hong, group managing director of SCIB, said, “The approval of all resolutions at our AGM, coupled with the appointment of new board members, is a resounding affirmation of our strategic path and operational decisions.

“This level of support from our shareholders is not only encouraging but also empowering. It reinforces our commitment to deliver on our promises and to continue driving growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

“The approved resolutions and the new appointments to our Board reflect SCIB’s dedication to maintaining high standards of corporate governance, financial prudence, and operational excellence. These decisions are in line with our long-term strategy to strengthen the Company’s market position and enhance shareholder value.”