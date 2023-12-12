All Sarawak ministers, deputy ministers retained albeit with new portfolios

KUCHING (Dec 12) Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has kept its representation in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s federal cabinet with some changes in portfolios for three of its members.

Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof was reappointed as a deputy prime minister but he is now Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities as well as the Minister in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs.

The Petra Jaya MP and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president was previously the Plantation and Commodities Minister.

The only other changes affecting GPS MPs involved Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

Ugak is now Deputy Digital Minister, and Huang is Deputy Natural Resources and Sustainability Minister. Previously, Ugak was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Huang was Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Deputy Minister.

MORE TO COME